Model LM-20M18G-100W-15DBM is an RF limiter that operates in the frequency range of 20 MHz to 18.0 GHz. This limiter can handle up to 100W CW more than 20 MHz to 18 GHz, for all temperatures (-55 to +85°C). The energy input provides leaks of +15 dBm maximum. This model has a low insertion loss of 2.60 dB and a maximum recovery time of 100 ns. Unit size is 0.90 x 0.38 x 0.38” and it has SMA male (input) and female (output) connectors.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

