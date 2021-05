Model 2239 is a pulsed driver amplifier producing a minimum of 1KW peak power. It is an intelligent amplifier in a compact 3U rack compatible footprint with features ideal for integrating into Magnetron, IOT, Klystron, and TWT systems. It is designed for 0 dBm input that is pulse modulated and covers 2900 to 3500 MHz.

