Solid State Power Amplifier System with Synthesizer

The AMP6034 series is designed for various applications including 5G, communications testing, EMI-Lab and EW applications. It is a robust Class A/AB linear design for all modulations and industry standards. This product targets 5G applications covering 27.0 to 29.0 GHz at various power levels from 10 to 40W while providing excellent gain flatness, low noise figure, and low harmonics. Making the AMP6034 series unique is that the product range is offered with an optional integrated synthesizer feature. The synthesizer allows the customer to set the frequency from the front panel display or via the remote platform they desire, such as Ethernet, USB, and RS422. The internal synthesizer provides both CW and pulse modulation capability with a selection for an external modulation input from the customer’s source. These selections are made via the front panel display.

