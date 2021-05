The R&S NGA 100 series has been added to the company’s range of basic power supplies. It is available in four models, providing a choice of single and dual outputs with up to 35V/6A per output, or 100V/2A per output. Single output models supply up to 40W, dual output models up to 80W power. Dual model outputs can be combined to provide up to 200V/12A.

