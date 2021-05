Design and sales support is available for a line of high power pulsed amplifiers from Elite RF. Providing linear power spanning 8 to 11 GHz, the MP8.0011G504828 delivers 100W Psat with 52 dB of gain. It uses GaN technology to achieve excellent gain with a typical duty cycle of 10% and offers flexibility to manage SWaP-C demands for commercial off-the shelf (COTS) requirements.

