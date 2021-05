Model PEC-42-1G40G-20-12-292FF-BT is a 1 to 40 GHz low noise amplifier that has a typical gain of 40 dB while maintaining a +/-2.5 dB flatness. Bias can be applied via the output RF connector or DC pin. The unit comes in a 1.37 x 1.00 x 0.60” package with 2.92mm female connectors.

