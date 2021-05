Model AMP2030B-LC is a powerhouse in a compact 6U chassis. Covering 1.0 to 6 GHz, it produces >400W minimum, >500W nominal power, and has typical P1dB >300W. Excellent gain flatness with a minimum power gain of 56 dB, it has voltage, current, and temperature sensing for optimum reliability and ruggedness.

EXODUS ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS

