The RoHS compliant voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) model V377TE02-LF was tailored for mobile satellite terminal applications. It covers 1380 to 1415 MHz within a tuning voltage range of 0.3 to 3.0 Vdc. It delivers phase noise of -106 dBc/Hz @ 10 kHz offset in a 375 package measuring 0.375 x 0.375 x 0.12”.

Z-COMMUNICATIONS

