Model D9649 is a 4-way combiner that covers the full 20 to 4000 MHz band, offers 12 dB minimum isolation, and operates with less than 1.5 dB of insertion loss. Measuring just 3.35 x 2.75 x 0.85”, the unit has a 50W CW power rating and is ideal for wideband amplifier applications.

