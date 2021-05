The company has expanded its Spectrum Compact family of ultra-portable handheld microwave spectrum analyzers with a model that supports 6 to 20 GHz. This 6 to 20 GHz spectrum analyzer has high sensitivity of -110 dBm at 30 kHz resolution bandwidth, long battery life of up to 4 hours, and instant-on functionality for quick start-up and operation. Its compact form factor measures only 5.31 x 3.27 x 1.34”.

