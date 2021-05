The MB2.06.0G444828 power amplifier incorporates advanced, state-of-the-art, GaN on SiC technology. It is biased class AB and has 48 dB of gain, works in CW or Pulsed mode, covers from 2 to 6 GHz, and is available in 10, 25, and 50W options. This amplifier can be used in narrowband and multi-octave bandwidth applications.

