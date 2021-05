SCG-3-392+ is a three-way 0° power splitter/combiner with outstanding phase and amplitude unbalance from 2.7 to 3.9 GHz. Based on LTCC circuit material, the splitter/combiner measures just 0.079 x 0.049 x 0.033”. It has just 1.2 dB typical insertion loss above the three-way 4.8 dB division loss with typical isolation between ports of 18 dB.

