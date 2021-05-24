Precision Microwave Test Connectors

These highly durable compression-mount connectors optimize design flexibility and reduce installation time while achieving up to 65 GHz analog performance over 20 Gbps. Reduces installation time by eliminating solder and provides a continuous ground connection between the connector and PCB. They increase density by enabling more test connectors to be placed around the Device Under Test (DUT) versus competitors’ solder-mount processes. Accommodates board thicknesses from 0.57 to 2.79mm and available in SMA, 2.4mm, 2.92mm, and 1.85mm.

