On The Market
Double Ridge Waveguide Components

Double Ridge Waveguide Components
A new line of double ridge waveguide components consists of 28 models that include WRD-180, WRD-650, and WRD-750 sizes. It includes straight sections, bends, and twist configurations. These transmission line components deliver superior RF performance, cover wider frequency bands, and offer lower cut-off frequencies compared to conventional rectangular waveguide WRD-180 (18 to 40 GHz), WRD-650 (6.5 to 18 GHz), WRD-750 (7.5 to 18 GHz) sizes.

PASTERNACK

