High Power SP6T Switch

Design and sales support is available for a high power SMT RF switch. The RFuW Engineering model MSW6T-6000-600 is an SP6T switch capable of handling 200W of CW RF power over the range of 30 to 512 MHz. Peak power handling is up to 500W. Utilizing high power silicon PIN diodes in a common cathode configuration for high reliability and low insertion loss of 0.1 to 0.5dB, the unit is tailored to minimize Transmit to Antenna loss while maximizing Transmit to Receive isolation.

