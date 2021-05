The KA113 is a GaAs pHEMT broadband low noise amplifier (LNA) with high linearity in a 3x3mm hermetic Surface Mount Technology (SMT) package for harsh environments. It offers excellent gain, low noise, and high linearity from 0.02 to 8.0 GHz, and can be supplied and tested to the equivalent screening requirements of MIL-PRF-38535 Class B and S screening flows.

KCB SOLUTIONS

(0)

print