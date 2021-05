New polycarbonate NEMA enclosures with clear lids are ideal for protecting valuable equipment in both outdoor and indoor installations. They are available in 14 x 12 x .06” and 18 x 16 x 10” sizes and are constructed of high-impact, UV-resistant polycarbonate material that provides superior durability while maintaining minimum weight. And they can be used in a wide variety of wired and wireless network applications.

TRANSTECTOR SYSTEMS

(0)