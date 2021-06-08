Infinite Electronics, Inc. Appoints Emily Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized brands, has appointed Emily Campbell to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Campbell will lead Infinite’s global marketing strategy and execution, including brand strategy, direct and digital marketing, eCommerce, customer experience, acquisition and retention, internal and external communications, PR, analytics and marketing operations.

Campbell joins Infinite Electronics with more than 20 years of extensive B2B and B2C marketing leadership experience. Prior to Infinite Electronics, she was CMO with Berlin Packaging, head of global marketing and digital innovation for Arrow Electronics Enterprise Computing Division, and led Arrow’s eCommerce business as the General Manager of Global eCommerce. Campbell also held eCommerce and marketing leadership roles at National Instruments, Dell and Compaq.

Campbell earned a B.S. in Marketing and International Business from the University of Colorado.

“Emily’s education, leadership background and vast experience in this space, position her exceptionally well to lead our talented marketing teams to great success. We are confident that Emily will be an outstanding addition to Infinite’s Executive Team, and we look forward to her contributions and leadership,” explained Penny Cotner, Infinite Electronics’ president & CEO.

