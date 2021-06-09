Guerrilla RF Hits the 100M+ Mark in RFIC/MMIC Deployments

Guerrilla RF (GRF) announced that it has surpassed the 100 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments in less than six years after releasing its first product. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.

Ryan Pratt, founder and CEO of Guerrilla RF, offered the following perspective on how the company was able to reach this prestigious milestone. “When we shipped our first device in 2015, we set out with a singular, strategic philosophy where we aimed to create cutting-edge RF semiconductor technology for markets that were becoming underserved within the wireless space. Many of the larger incumbents in this industry had become enamored with higher volume wireless sockets, thus creating a golden opportunity for Guerrilla to stealthily disrupt the underserved wireless infrastructure market by combining the very best in RF innovation and performance with unparalleled customer support.”

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen our business grow over 1,000 percent as we established leadership positions within high-end wireless infrastructure markets like 5G/4G cellular base stations, cellular repeaters/boosters, automotive communications, military comms, navigation and wireless audio. Of course, none of this success would be possible without the tireless perseverance and dedication of our family of employees at Guerrilla RF.”

(1)