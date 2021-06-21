High Frequency Blindmate Microwave PkZ® Contacts

The company has expanded its Mil/Aero blindmate microwave contact offering through the launch of two new PkZ RF contacts designed for Series 80 Mighty Mouse Connectors and equivalent housings. Available in size 12 and 8, these contacts feature operating frequency to 40 GHz, lower insertion forces compared to spring-based solutions, axial mating tolerance to 0.090”, and can accommodate a wide range of coaxial cables such as RG-142, 316, 402, 405, and more. The company can provide custom designs to meet the mechanical and electrical requirements of demanding military and commercial applications.

THE PHOENIX COMPANY OF CHICAGO

(0)

print