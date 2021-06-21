This new series of input protected low noise amplifiers (LNAs) feature GaN semiconductor technology which provides robust input power. GaN semiconductors ensure state-of-the-art performance with excellent power-to-volume ratio that is ideal for broadband high power applications. These amplifiers offer excellent thermal properties and a significantly higher breakdown voltage that results in tolerating higher RF input power signal levels while maintaining excellent low noise figure performance. This is done without the need of an input protective limiter circuit that is required for other semiconductor technologies and could contribute to higher noise figure levels. These new input protected low noise amplifiers cover desirable microwave and millimeterWave frequency bands that complement the existing portfolio of input protected LNAs that cover lower RF frequencies.

