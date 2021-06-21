Lid/Clip Super System (LCS2TM)

The company, in collaboration with BAE Systems, has introduced an innovative new product called the Lid/Clip Super System (LCS2). The patent pending LCS2 product is designed to prevent thin semiconductor components from migrating out of the pockets of waffle pack chip trays during shipping and handling. The LCS2 product, designed to work with industry standard waffle pack trays, consists of pad and interleaf materials integrated into a static dissipative gold lid along with a highly engineered single piece clip that uniformly compresses the tray and lid together to seal each waffle pack pocket.

