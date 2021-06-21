New 3U VPX Multi-Head Graphics Board

The powerful U-C5300, a 3U VPX multi-head graphics board featuring NVIDIA GPUs based on the Turing™ architecture, expands the company’s SOSA aligned product offerings. Updated to align with the SOSA Technical Standard, the U-C5300 can be bundled with the U-C8770, a SOSA aligned SBC that brings an advanced, hardware-based cybersecurity infrastructure to rugged embedded systems needing to comply with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) outlined by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Applications requiring intense video processing and high data computation, such as artificial intelligence (AI) delivery, video analytics, motion detection, image and data processing, as well as image classification, location and segmentation, benefit greatly from the board’s processing capabilities. Because it is rugged, it can be employed in systems designed for autonomous avionics, ground and marine environments, including aircrafts, helicopters, tanks, and ships, as well as in fixed ground systems, such as control stations.

