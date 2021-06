Plug & Use Connectivity Solutions

The Fischer Freedom™ Series is a versatile and modular technology platform and innovation enabler in connectivity and application design that maximizes efficiency, usability, and performance. It offers easy devices for any market. There’s a choice of easy cable assembly or direct integration into application housing. Robust and sealed, its connectivity solutions withstand extreme conditions, including corrosion, vibration, shock, and high temperatures. They meet rigorous electrical, mechanical, and environmental product qualification and testing requirements in compliance with relevant international industry and military standards such as IEC, EIA, MIL-STD-202, and MIL-STD-810.

