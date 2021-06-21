Storm-Test™ Cable Family of Test Leads

A new cable product line for vector network analyzer (VNA) test leads and other interconnect testing, Storm-Test was designed to extend a test lead’s useful life while delivering phase stability, critical in precision manufacturing environments where measurement accuracy must be maintained with repeated use over months and years. The Storm-Test series expands the company’s comprehensive portfolio of cable solutions for test and measurement applications, which includes Accu-Test®, Duratest™, and True Blue®. The Storm-Test 50 GHz series offers two new differentiating features in the VNA test lead market that increase a test lead’s useful life. First, the new cable bend protection solution optimizes product life while delivering mechanical robustness. Secondly, durability is optimized via the braided FEP jacket which aids abrasion resistance, preventing fraying of the outer jacket. It is designed specifically for demanding applications in test, radar, military, and aerospace, and offers an operating temperature range of -55 to +125°C.

