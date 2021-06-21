Wideband Equalizer

Model EQY-6-283+ is a wideband, 50 ohm gain equalizer with a frequency range of DC to 28 GHz and usable to 30 GHz. The patent pending component features a 6 dB gain slope through 28 GHz with insertion loss that decreases steadily with increasing frequency, typically 6.4 dB at 10 MHz, 4.5 dB at 10 GHz, 0.6 dB at 28 GHz, and still 0.6 dB at 30 GHz. VSWR is typically 1.10:1 from 10 MHz to 10 GHz, 1.15:1 from 10 to 28 GHz, and 1.17:1 from 28 to 30 GHz. It is supplied in a compact six-lead MCLP™ package measuring just 2x2mm and handles input power as high as +28 dBm across operating temperatures from -55 to +105°C.

