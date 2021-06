Model 851-139-BLK is a 50 ohm inner DC block with a 10 to 3000 MHz operating frequency range. Maximum VSWR is 1.35:1, maximum voltage is 50 Vdc, and the RF connectors are TNC male/SMA female. Inner DC blocks allow RF to pass through a circuit with minimal interference while preventing DC to pass through the circuit. Solutions in 50 and 75 ohm impedances with a variety of RF connector combinations are standard.

