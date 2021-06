Model number P32T-0R5G18G-60-T-SFF-OPT50M4G is a high speed, SP32T absorptive switch that operates over 50 MHz to 4.0 GHz. It offers top notch performance of 4.0 dB maximum insertion loss and a minimum isolation of 60 dB. The switch maintains 2.0:1 maximum VSWR over the full operating frequency with a maximum switching speed of 200 ns.

