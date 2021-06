A new line of omnidirectional and flat panel antennas cover the 2.4, 4.9, 5, and 6 GHz bandwidths and are Wi-Fi 6e ready. They deliver more spectrum by 1.2 GHz than previous Wi-Fi antennas. This quadrupling of the Wi-Fi available network allows speeds to reach up to 1 to 2 Gbps, which is comparable to mmWave 5G signals.

KP PERFORMANCE ANTENNAS

