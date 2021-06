Model P3T-89-45-R-SFF is an 8.0 to 9.0 GHz, SP3T reflective switch capable of switching within 100 ns maximum with a typical insertion loss of 2.7 dB, isolation of 45 dB minimum. VSWR is 1.8:1, power requirements are +5V @ 85mA, -15V @ 75mA, and power handling 10W CW minimum, 57 dBm peak @ 1 µs pulse width, 1% duty cycle.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

