US West Coast Partnership for Filtronic

Filtronic plc, the designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms, mission-critical communications and defence applications markets, has signed an exclusive US West Coast distribution agreement with The Sales Group.

Founded in California in 1987, The Sales Group is a leader in the sales and distribution of critical communication products. Its existing portfolio includes two-way radio communications, communications centres and safety products that are primarily designed for use by government and enterprise emergency responders, public safety, 9-1-1, utilities, municipal, transportation, schools and similar applications.

The Sales Group’s core capabilities in critical communications, combined with its in-depth product knowledge and market coverage in thirteen Western States, promise to make this a mutually beneficial relationship for Filtronic and The Sales Group.

The Sales Group has a strong track record of representing leading manufacturers in the wireless communications and public safety markets. The new partnership with Filtronic gives it access not only to Filtronic’s market-leading products such as its tower top amplifier, but also to its core portfolio that includes filters, multiplexers and combiners.

“The expertise across The Sales Group’s full team, coupled with its exceptional route to market in the public safety sector, presents a great opportunity for Filtronic to expand into geographical territories where we currently have limited visibility,” said Walter Magiera, chief commercial officer of Filtronic. “The Sales Group’s experience within the public safety RF market is excellent, we are looking forward to working closely with Larry, Dana and the team.”

“Filtronic has demonstrated innovation throughout its history, and they deal in high-performance technology that is exciting for us at The Sales Group,” said Dana Hanford, partner at The Sales Group. “Its experience and reputation in critical communications is second to none – Filtronic has been developing customised filters and combiners for public safety and telecommunications infrastructure for over 30 years, and it’s a benefit for us that these are manufactured and assembled in the USA.”

