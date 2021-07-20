DYCO Electronics Announces Upcoming Retirement of its President, Greg Georgek

DYCO Electronics, a custom manufacturer of high performance electronic components and subassemblies, announces that its president, Greg Georgek, is retiring effective July 31, 2021 after 35 years with the company.

Georgek joined DYCO in 1985 to assist his father in running the company after having several successful business ventures of his own. Upon joining DYCO, Georgek spent time in just about every department, from purchasing to production and everything in between, learning all aspects of the company. That knowledge combined with his business acumen and people skills helped him steer DYCO to become the preferred supplier of high performance components and systems to major corporations around the world. He also made significant strategic decisions over the years, eventually becoming sole owner and president of the company. Gowanda Components Group acquired DYCO Electronics in 2017 and maintained it as a self-standing business unit with Georgek in charge. GCG subsequently merged with iNRCORE in late 2020.

In announcing his retirement, Georgek credits a great team of employees for providing a strong foundation for DYCO’s success and commented that “the exceptional team at DYCO will prosper and grow as they continue to support the needs of our client base. I wish them much success along with all of the fantastic folks at Gowanda Components Group and at our new partner, iNRCORE.”

After retiring, Georgek plans to spend more time with his family and traveling.

Although Georgek will be missed, the existing management team at DYCO Electronics intends to respect his legacy by continuing the same customer-focused traditions he established during his career.

For further assistance please call +1-607-324-2030 or email info@dycoelectronics.com.

DYCO Electronics (www.dycoelectronics.com) designs and manufactures standard and custom magnetic components and electronic assemblies. Products offered include chokes, planars, toroidal components and transformers, including signaling transformers and power frequency transformers. The company also manufactures high voltage power supplies for the static elimination industry. DYCO’s particular expertise is with high reliability and high performance component applications. Markets served include aerospace, commercial, communication, medical, military, oil exploration, space and transportation (rail). Services include coil winding, toroid winding, mechanical assembly, potting and encapsulation and UL listed insulation systems. DYCO, through its affiliation with the Gowanda Components Group, merged with iNRCORE (a Jordan Company) in late 2020. For more information go to www.iNRCORE.com.

