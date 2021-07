Part number 2962 is a 70 MHz bandpass filter with a typical 3 dB bandwidth of 2.5 MHz, insertion loss of 5.5 dB, and typical 40 dB bandwidth of 7.4 MHz. The filter is supplied in a 0.6 x 0.6 x 2.25” SMA package. It can be customized for other center frequencies and bandwidths.

