Model ZCDC20-E40653+ is a DC-pass directional coupler with a frequency range of 40 to 65 GHz. It is a good fit for mobile and satellite communications and millimeterWave testing with typical coupling of 21.2 dB from 40 to 50 GHz and 20.0 dB from 50 to 65 GHz and typical coupling flatness of +/-0.6 dB.

