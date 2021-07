A thermally-efficient line of post-fired and molded ceramic semiconductor packages operates from DC to 63+ GHz and dissipates heat from compound semiconductor devices such as GaN, GaAs, and SiC. These packages enable compound semiconductor devices to meet the critical requirements of markets such as telecom, mixed signal, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive, and down-hole.

