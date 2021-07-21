High Reliability Low Noise Amplifiers

The KA107 is a GaAs pHEMT broadband low noise amplifier with high linearity in a 3x3mm hermetic Surface Mount Technology (SMT) package for harsh environments, including defense and satellite applications. This amplifier offers excellent gain, low noise, and high linearity from 1.3 to 3.0 GHz. It can be supplied and tested to the equivalent screening requirements of MIL-PRF-38535 Class B and S screening flows. MIL-PRF-38535 equivalent QCI products flows, EEE-INST-002 flows, and/or other specialized testing is available upon request.

KCB SOLUTIONS, LLC

(0)

print