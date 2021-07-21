New InstaBend high performance microwave assemblies provide a flexible preassembled design for interconnects between RF circuit cards, modules, and enclosure panels. They are ideal for in-the-box applications with space constraints, including space flight, thermal vacuum, microwave test, and many other commercial and military applications. The cable can be bent very closely behind the connector, minimizing footprint, saving space, and simplifying cable routing. This also eliminates the need to protect the back of the connector. Additionally, InstaBend provides these benefits at a dramatically reduced lead time compared to competing solutions, with a drastically reduced lead time. The high-performance microwave assemblies are available in standard configurations or can be customized to meet an application’s specific needs.

