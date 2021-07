Model DTA-100M40G-30-CD-1-OPT27G is a 5-bit programmable attenuator that operates over the 0.1 to 27.0 GHz frequency range. Typical insertion loss is 6.0 dB, typical VSWR of 2.5:1, mean attenuation range of 30 dB, and accuracy of attenuation +/-2.5 dB typical. Minimum attenuation step is 1.0 dB.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(2)