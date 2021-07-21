Signal Analyzer Solution for Performance Testing

The N9042B UXA X-Series signal analyzer solution enables customers to test the performance of mmWave innovations in 5G, aerospace & defense, and satellite communications. This new signal analyzer provides wide analysis bandwidth and deep dynamic range to help customers solve their most difficult mmWave challenges, including tight design margins and timelines, complex modulation, and stringent standards. The N9042B UXA X-Series delivers the following customer benefits: it ensures designs meet the latest standards with ready-to-use measurement applications and signal analysis software; sees signals clearly with an unbanded, preselected sweep from 2 Hz to 110 GHz and up to 11 GHz of analysis bandwidth; tests the true performance of a 5G new radio (NR) transmitter with an advanced error vector magnitude (EVM); finds out of-band emissions or spurs quickly in radar designs with superior swept displayed average noise level (DANL); and develops high-throughput satellite communications designs with 4 GHz of corrected analysis bandwidth.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(0)