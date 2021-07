Model AMP1146A, an ideal TWT replacement, is a compact 2.0 to 8.0 GHz module that produces 70W minimum and 80 to 90W nominal power. Minimum power gain is 48 dB with <-20 dBc harmonics. Current and temperature sensing and built-in protection circuits are included for optimum reliability and ruggedness for all applications. Nominal weight is three pounds and dimensions are 4.3 x 7.8 x 1.0”.

