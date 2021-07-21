A new series of standard gain waveguide horn antennas addresses a wide range of R&D, test and measurement, government/military, wireless communication, and microwave radio systems applications. They can be used in a broad variety of applications due to their high power handling capability, low loss, high directivity, and near constant electrical performance. These standard gain waveguide horn antennas are available in a wide range of gain options; frequency support, and sizes. Features include 10, 15, and 20 dBi gain options, frequencies ranging from 1.7 to 40 GHz; L-, S-, C-, X-, Ku-, K-, and Ka-bands; WR-28 to WR-430 waveguide sizes; as well as Type N, SMA, and 2.92mm (Type K) connector options. Additionally, these new waveguide horn antenna are made in the U.S. and are TAA-compliant.

PASTERNACK

(0)