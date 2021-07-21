The MIL-STD-1553B twinax cable assembly line has been expanded, including RoHS-compliant and metric fixed length assemblies. Trompeter MIL-STD-1553B twinax cable assemblies provide on-the-shelf fixed length cable assemblies to further ease fulfillment of customer requirements. They are built using Trompeter TWC-78-1, TWC-78-2 and M17/176-00002 cable types. Assemblies are terminated with Trompeter PL75, 3 slot connectors (the most common connector used in MIL-STD-1553B systems). This product release is a follow-up to the highly successful initial offering, which centered around the popular M17/176-0002 cable commonly used in MIL-STD-1553B systems. These new cable assemblies also complement the recently announced Trompeter MIL-STD-1553B Bus Coupler family.

