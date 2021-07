Model D10262 is a 2-way combiner/divider that covers the full 1 to 3 GHz band, and is rated at 600W CW. This robust design operates with full port-to-port isolation of 17 dB minimum, and less than 0.5 dB insertion loss. It is designed to handle an input failure, at rated power, while operating at a +70°C baseplate temperature. Ideal for coherent or non-coherent combining, it is suitable for multiple military applications.

