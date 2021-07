Model AG-U000-60V is a 0.5 to 18 GHz linearized voltage controlled attenuator with 10 dB/V attenuation slope, 0 to 60 dB attenuation range, initial loss of 5.7 dB maximum, and VSWR of 1.9:1 maximum. Operating power is +20 dBm. The unit measures 2.00 x 2.25 x 0.51”.

UNIVERSAL MICROWAVE COMPONENT CORP. (UMCC)

