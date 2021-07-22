  1. Home
  5. High Density Offline Power Solutions
The company has launched the industry’s first dedicated critical conduction mode (CrM) totem pole PFC controller as a new addition to its solution set for ultra-high density offline power supplies. The NCP1680 CrM totem pole PFC controller employs novel current limit architecture and line phase detection while incorporating proven control algorithms to deliver a cost-effective Totem Pole PFC solution without compromising on performance.

ON SEMICONDUCTOR

