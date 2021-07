Model PIMA-218-3S3A-32-NS3F-NSI is an IMA that operates over the 2.0 to 18.0 GHz frequency range. Specs include maximum insertion loss of 4 dB, minimum isolation of 60 dB, gain flatness (States 2, 3, 4 & 5) 1 dB P-P for every 1 GHz, P1dB (J3/J4) +32 dBm typical, and more.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

