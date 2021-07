The company has launched its first MMIC gain blocks, the AKA series of InGaP HBT amplifiers with a bandwidth of DC to 14 GHz. Four options are available with gain from 13 to 19 dB, P1dB up to +16 dBm, and operating at a low 50mA from a single positive supply. They are packaged as a small 0.40 x 0.43mm wire-bondable chip, form-fit compatible with obsolete InGaP gain blocks from other vendors.

