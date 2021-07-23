Design and Test Workflow Software

A comprehensive workflow solution —PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2022—reduces design time and de-risks product development for Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5), Low-Power Double Data Rate 5 (LPDDR5), and Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) memory systems.The Memory Designer in PathWave ADS 2022 addresses the following design challenges: model the transmitter and receiver behavior accurately, optimize equalization settings to predict design margins, quantify margin to the eye-mask, find failing conditions with design exploration, and confidence in design sign-off, from design through to test.

