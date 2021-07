The EQY-XX-283+ series of absorptive gain equalizers feature a wide frequency range of DC to 28 GHz and are usable to 30 GHz. Based on GaAs integrated passive device (IPD) technology, the RoHS-compliant 50 ohm equalizers are available with gain slopes of 3, 4, 5, and 6 dB with excellent return loss of 17 dB or better.

