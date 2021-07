Design and sales support is available for two MMIC power amplifiers from CML Microcircuits. The CMX90A003 and CMX90A004 are two-stage, fully matched MMIC power amplifiers for use in 860 to 960 MHz license-free bands. Advanced GaAs HBT technology provides a combination of high efficiency (49% PAE) and gain (30 dB).

RFMW

(0)